Caught on camera: Mama bear comes to the rescue of cubs stuck along fence

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Most mothers will go to extreme lengths to protect their young -- even if they're bears.

Three bear cubs decided to soak up the California sunshine and wound up soaking up a lot more. The youngsters frantically called out for help after getting stuck on the wrong side of a fence next to a lake.

Firefighters from the South Lake Tahoe Fire Department caught all the action on camera. At first, the cubs were too nervous to get into the water, but their mom proved she wasn't going to let them sink -- swimming up to each one and letting them latch on to her back until they reached dry land.