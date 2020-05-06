Flag ceremony held for 2 veterans who died from COVID-19 at Grafton long-term care facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON -- A ceremony was held Wednesday, May 6 honoring two veterans who died from COVID-19 at a Grafton long-term care facility.

Taps was played in front of Village Pointe Commons as the flags were lowered to honor the two men. The facility was one of the first locations in southeastern Wisconsin with a confirmed outbreak of the coronavirus.

"We had four people who died from the virus. Two of them were veterans," said Ed Green, who organized the ceremony. "It was my suggestion that we do this. I didn't know it was going to be a big ceremony. I thought I would just come and lower it and put it back up.

"This has been wonderful."

On Sunday, a federal government mandate directed nursing homes to report coronavirus cases to the CDC as well as patients and their families. It must be done in a 12-hour window.