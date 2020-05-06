Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Green Bay Packers help provide meals to front-line workers

Posted 12:08 pm, May 6, 2020

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are teaming with American Family Insurance to provide $20,000 worth of ready-made meals to northeast Wisconsin’s front-line workers in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Packers officials said the meals will be delivered to hospitals May 6-12 for Nurse Appreciation Week and will go to police and fire stations May 10-16 as part of Police Appreciation Week.

The Packers also have provided $1.5 million in grants through the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

