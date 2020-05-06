‘It’s a security issue:’ Milwaukee public safety agencies differ on release of in-house COVID-19 cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Association sent a memo to all members on Wednesday afternoon, stating that the health department would be cleaning the District Five station and its squads.

As the memo revealed, COVID-19 is impacting the city's police force -- those on the front lines of a pandemic and crime in Milwaukee.

The memo states: "The (police) department asked the health department to clean District Five and the squads." Milwaukee Police Association President Dale Bormann encouraged everyone who is in that district to wear protective gear while inside.

FOX6 News asked the Milwaukee Police Department for the number of officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. They said:

For security reasons, we are not disclosing the statistics and are requiring people to make such requests to our open records division at mpdopenrecords@milwaukee.gov. Stay safe and healthy.

Asked if the disclosure decision creates an illusion of secrecy, Bormann said: "I don't think so, I don't think so at all."

Bormann also said even he does not know the number of positive cases at District Five, only that it is at least one.

"I don't think the citizens really need to know exactly what those numbers (are)," he said. "It's a safety issue, it's a security issue. We're not trying to be secretive or anything like that."

While police officials are not releasing those numbers, other agencies are.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said one employee -- out of 800 -- has tested positive.

"We have nothing to hide on the matter and I think, based on the fact, that we are absolutely working in ground zero conditions as it pertains to this pandemic," MFD Assistant Chief Aaron Lipski said. "I think it's somewhat a matter of pride."

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said two of its employees tested positive -- a deputy and a civilian. A local government attorney said there is danger in releasing that information.

"If you are all the sudden explaining to the public that you don't have a lot of officers, you may very well be opening the door for people to be doing the wrong thing," Attorney Dean Dietrich said.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett remains undecided on whether MPD should release how many officer have tested positive.

"I have not thought about that question. Let me think about it," he said. "I don't have a flippin' answer for you."

The police association memo said the union and MPD are encouraging every employee at District Five to get tested. Other cities -- like Chicago and New York -- have consistently been releasing the number of officers who have tested positive.