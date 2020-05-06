× Johnson Financial Group donates $200K to support United Way, other nonprofits during COVID-19 pandemic

RACINE — Johnson Financial Group announced Wednesday, May 6 that they will donate $200,000 in their Wisconsin and Arizona markets to support the United Way and other nonprofit organizations responding to the challenges created by COVID-19.

According to a press release, Johnson Financial Group will give $150,000 directly to several non-profit organizations, while matching its employees giving dollar-for-dollar up to another $50,000. Combined giving is expected to exceed $200,000.

“Our communities need us now more than ever and we’re proud to do our part to help.” said Jim Popp, President and CEO of Johnson Financial Group. “We are honored to provide support to so many organizations that continue to improve the lives of our families, our neighbors and our friends,” said Popp. “And, what better way to support the compassion and generosity of our JFG Associates than to match their giving dollar-for-dollar.”

“We are extremely grateful for the generous support from Johnson Financial Group,” said Amy Lindner, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “Gifts like this not only help with our current efforts of urgent needs and services, they are also essential for us to begin the important job of recovery and rebuilding our community.”