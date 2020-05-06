× ‘Nothing but pride:’ Wisconsin-raised wrestler Otis stars in WWE ring

MILWAUKEE — One of the few athletic endeavors continuing during the coronavirus pandemic has been WWE wrestling. FOX6’s Brandon Cruz talked with one of its rising stars who some might recognize from “Friday Night Smackdown” on FOX6.

Wrestling in the WWE takes wrestlers all across the country, arena to arena. For Otis, a star of Friday Night Smackdown, one arena is very comfortable for him. And there is a good reason why.

“I am from north of Superior, Wisconsin. I think from Milwaukee, about seven hours. You guys are here, we are way up there. I take nothing but pride every time we have been to Milwaukee,” Otis said. The fans, the reception has just been fantastic. I love competing in Milwaukee.”

The wrestler was born in Duluth, Minnesota before being raised in Superior and wrestled for the state of Wisconsin since middle school.

“I have a lot of pride in that. We had a lot of close matches either between Minnesota or Illinois. The two states that we always had top two dual championships,” said Otis. “I am a big Packers fan. I’m a big cheesehead, man. I love my cheese. I love all that stuff. I carry my pride always on my vest. I have the state of Wisconsin flag on my vest right under Blue Collar Solid.”

Otis had a big win on Friday night that puts him in WWE’s “Money In The Bank” event on Sunday night, May 10 where he will have a chance to further his career.