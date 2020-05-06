Open Record Special Edition: Safety or tyranny?

MADISON — The Department of Health Services says it’s an act of safety. The legislature says it’s an act of tyranny. Does Wisconsin’s DHS have the legal power to keep the state shut down until the end of May?

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on the episode.

He takes us to the eventful Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing, where both sides battled it out. At the time this podcast was recorded, we were still waiting for a ruling on whether the DHS has the power to keep businesses closed until May 26. Calvi walks us through the arguments and key moments from yesterday’s hearing.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record