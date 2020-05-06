× Police identify Walgreens team member fatally shot by man she was in a relationship with

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Wednesday, May 6 identified a Walgreens team member fatally shot outside the store near 27th Street and North Avenue on Tuesday afternoon as Cathy King, 48. Police said the man who shot her was in a “domestic relationship” with King. He was later shot and wounded by officers after police said he fired at them.

In a statement Wednesday, police said charges were being referred against the shooter, 51 — and, “Chief Alfonso Morales continues to send his thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family and friends.”

The incident began around 2 p.m. Tuesday with a 911 call from Walgreens regarding a woman who had been shot. Chief Morales said Tuesday this initial shooting was believed to be domestic violence related.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, the shooter was armed with a firearm, and fired at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the man, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Chief Morales said the man is expected to survive. His firearm was recovered, Morales said.

“These things keep happening,” said Hamid Abd-Al-Jabbar, neighbor. “It’s very painful — very painful.”

“In broad daylight, outside of a Walgreens,” said Reggie Moore, director, Office of Violence Prevention. “It’s impacted everyone who was out there.”

The officers involved in this incident were identified as men, ages 38 and 35, with nine years of service and 15 years of service, respectively.

They were placed on administrative duty per MPD policy.

Meanwhile, MPD’s Homicide Division is handling with investigation, overseen by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

A Walgreens spokeswoman issued this statement to FOX6 News:

“We are saddened to learn of the incident and tragic death of our team member outside of our store this afternoon. We will be providing counseling for our staff at the store. We are fully cooperating with the Milwaukee police department and refer you to them for any further information. We are thankful to the first responders for their efforts. The store will remain closed while police conduct their investigation. Pharmacy patients who normally use this location can have their medications filled at our nearby stores located at 3522 W. Wisconsin Ave and 2826 N. Martin Luther King Dr.”