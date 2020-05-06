Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Supporting local businesses: Details on a new program to help

Posted 10:06 am, May 6, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- Right now, it's really important to support local businesses. Keith Stanley, the executive director of Near West Side Partners, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new program to help.

