US Space Force reveals recruitment video: ‘Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet’

WASHINGTON — The newly formed United States Space Force released a recruitment video on Wednesday, May 6, with the tagline: “Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet.”

The recruitment video begins with a shot of a young man looking up at the night sky. It is followed by images of space hardware, military personnel, launches, and operations centers.

When you click through to the U.S. Space Force website, you get the following message:

“The U.S. Space Force is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. USSF responsibilities will include developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands.”