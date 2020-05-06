VISIT Milwaukee: New signage in downtown aims to ‘improve visitor and local experience’

MILWAUKEE — VISIT Milwaukee, in collaboration with Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District (BID) #21 and the City of Milwaukee, announced on Wednesday, May 6 improved wayfinding signage has been installed in the heart of downtown.

A news release says the new signage, which consists of 20 vehicular signs and over 40 pedestrian signs, replaces existing signage installed in 2002 by the City of Milwaukee. The new signs are part of a larger plan to improve wayfinding signage around the city; other projects include CityPost digital kiosks and the VISIT Milwaukee maps incorporated in each Bublr Bike docking station.

Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee issued the following statement: