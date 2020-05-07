‘(Expletive) Khris Middleton:’ Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Twitter account hacked
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Twitter account was hacked Thursday afternoon, May 7.
A series of tweets, some vulgar, began appearing on Giannis’ account around 2:15 p.m. They were gone by 2:45 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers Beat Writer Harrison Faigen tweeted that Giannis’ brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, replied to some of the tweets on Giannis’ account — indicating Giannis had been hacked and “did not post this.”
The Bucks later confirmed Giannis’ social media accounts were hacked:
Giannis’ longtime girlfriend and mother of his newborn son said the hacker(s) also accessed Giannis’ bank accounts:
The tweets included messages indicating Giannis had been diagnosed with COVID-19 — that he was going to the Golden State Warriors — and included racist language.