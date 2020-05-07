× ‘(Expletive) Khris Middleton:’ Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Twitter account hacked

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Twitter account was hacked Thursday afternoon, May 7.

A series of tweets, some vulgar, began appearing on Giannis’ account around 2:15 p.m. They were gone by 2:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers Beat Writer Harrison Faigen tweeted that Giannis’ brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, replied to some of the tweets on Giannis’ account — indicating Giannis had been hacked and “did not post this.”

Kostas for Defensive Player of the Year (and also best little brother): pic.twitter.com/Z6mAaDmOWc — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 7, 2020

The Bucks later confirmed Giannis’ social media accounts were hacked:

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked this afternoon and have been taken down. An investigation is underway. — Milwaukee Bucks (at 🏠) (@Bucks) May 7, 2020

Giannis’ longtime girlfriend and mother of his newborn son said the hacker(s) also accessed Giannis’ bank accounts:

Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting! — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) May 7, 2020

The tweets included messages indicating Giannis had been diagnosed with COVID-19 — that he was going to the Golden State Warriors — and included racist language.