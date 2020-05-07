LIVE: Milwaukee County officials provide their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic
Tonight at 7 p.m.: Zac Brown Band to perform livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘(Expletive) Khris Middleton:’ Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Twitter account hacked

Posted 2:55 pm, May 7, 2020, by , Updated at 03:29PM, May 7, 2020
Giannis Twitter account hacked

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Twitter account was hacked Thursday afternoon, May 7.

A series of tweets, some vulgar, began appearing on Giannis’ account around 2:15 p.m. They were gone by 2:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers Beat Writer Harrison Faigen tweeted that Giannis’ brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, replied to some of the tweets on Giannis’ account — indicating Giannis had been hacked and “did not post this.”

The Bucks later confirmed Giannis’ social media accounts were hacked:

Giannis’ longtime girlfriend and mother of his newborn son said the hacker(s) also accessed Giannis’ bank accounts:

The tweets included messages indicating Giannis had been diagnosed with COVID-19 — that he was going to the Golden State Warriors — and included racist language.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.