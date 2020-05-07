Police: 41-year-old Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 12th and Wright

LIVE: Wisconsin DHS answers questions about COVID-19, offers updates on FoodShare and health insurance
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright early Thursday, May 7.

Milwaukee police say the victim suffered serious injuries in the incident — which happened around 2 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

Call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS with any information.

