Police: 41-year-old Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 12th and Wright
MILWAUKEE — A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright early Thursday, May 7.
Milwaukee police say the victim suffered serious injuries in the incident — which happened around 2 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.
Call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS with any information.
43.064025 -87.926849