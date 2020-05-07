White Claw introduces 2 new ‘refreshing fruit flavors’ with fewer calories, lower alcohol content

CHICAGO — White Claw on Thursday, May 7 unveiled two new “refreshing fruit flavors” of hard seltzer — with fewer calories and lower alcohol content.

The announcement was made on White Claw’s social media pages Thursday:

The new flavors, clementine and pineapple, have 70 calories per can, and 3.7% alcohol by volume. Other White Claw varieties contain 100 calories per can and 5% alcohol by volume.

The new additions bring the White Claw portfolio to 10 flavors.

Back in March, White Claw added three new flavors: Lemon, watermelon and tangerine — 16 months after the last new flavor launch.

At that time, officials said the top-selling flavors were black cherry, mango and ruby grapefruit.

White Claw debuted in 2016 and exploded on social media during summer 2019 with people seeking convenient drinks low in calories, sugar and carbs.