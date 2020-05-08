× ‘Active Streets’ to provide more safe spaces for residents to walk, bike, and run in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County officials announced on Friday, May 8 a joint initiative to provide additional temporary recreation spaces for people to safely engage in physical activities such as walking, biking, or running.

A news release indicates Milwaukee Active Streets, initiated and overseen by the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works and Milwaukee County Parks, will temporarily close or limit motor vehicle traffic on approximately 10 miles of streets throughout the city and county for improved bicycle and pedestrian use, to be phased in over the next couple of weeks.

The city and the county have both seen significant increases in trail usage over the past month as compared to last year, and these numbers are expected to continue growing as the weather warms.

Active Streets are intended for continuous pedestrian movement, expanding the ways in which users can safely get physical activity near their homes while maintaining at least six feet of separation.

Implementing the City of Milwaukee Active Streets segments is pending adoption by the Common Council. The

Department of Public Works will present its Active Streets proposal to the Common Council Public Works Committee on

Wednesday, May 13.

More information on Active Streets can be found at milwaukee.gov/activestreets.