‘Contact-free’ shopping: DSW reopens nearly 200 stores in the United States and Canada

NEW YORK — In the first week of May, DSW reopened almost 200 stores in the United States and Canada.

According to a press release, customers will experience some changes in their in-store experience as DSW implements sterilization procedures and safety measures as it starts to re-open stores nationally.

For any shoe returns or shoes that have been tried on, they will be removed from the sales floor to the back where they will be sprayed with disinfectant and kept off the sales floor for 3 days (5 days if disinfectant spray isn’t available).

With the health and safety of customers and associates a top priority, DBI has implemented several new procedures in-store, which include “contact-free” shopping by limiting transactions to credit, debit or gift cards only; designating special shopping hours for senior citizens and other at-risk customers; and designating merchandise try-on areas.

Other initiatives in place include: