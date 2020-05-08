‘Just trying to do as much as I can:’ Bucks’ George Hill helping others during COVID-19 pandemic

MILWAUKEE — While there has not been an opportunity to play basketball for the Milwaukee Bucks, there have been opportunities to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

One Bucks player is doing his part.

When the NBA shut down its season, the Bucks players and the organization made sure to donate to the employees of Fiserv Forum while they weren’t working. Now that the players have all gone home, George Hill is helping out where he is at — in San Antonio.

“Just trying to do as much as I can to help the first responders and things like that,” Hill said.

Friday, he was spreading the love at North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.

“I went to a police substation, did 100 meals there. I passed out 100 meals to three different, other hospitals here for all the first responders and things like that,” said Hill. “Then I opened up a $1,000 tab at these two popular restaurants here in the city for first responders to go in and show their badge or their ID card and just get a meal on me.

“Just trying to do as much as I can, help where I can especially in this crisis that we are going through.”

Hill also reached out to San Antonio-area children’s’ homes; he heard they were in need of cleaning supplies and other essential items.

Hill still continues to help those in need in San Antonio and he is spending time there with his family.

The Bucks were expected to be playing in the second round of the NBA playoffs this week.