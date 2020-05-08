Police investigate fatal shooting near 8th and Burleigh

Freeze warning for all of SE Wisconsin from 12 a.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday
Posted 3:34 pm, May 8, 2020, by , Updated at 03:39PM, May 8, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old Milwaukee man dead around 2:20 p.m. near N. 8th Street and W. Burleigh Street on Friday, May 9.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and no other details are being released at this time.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

