9.7K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 388 deaths, 4K+ recovered

MILWAUKEE — The number of people in the state testing positive for COVID-19 grew to 9,769 on Saturday, May 9. There have been 388 deaths statewide. More than 97,000 people have tested negative.

The Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard showed 3,839 positive cases and 212 deaths related to the coronavirus in the county as of Saturday morning. However, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 3,722 cases and 219 deaths in the county. With the difference in the number of confirmed cases, the statewide total rises to 9,590.

As of Wednesday, the DHS website noted there were 4,694 cases that were listed as recovered — or about 49% of the overall positive cases.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).