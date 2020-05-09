× Chicago’s Navy Pier Marina offers Wisconsin boaters new destination on Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — In 2021 Navy Pier will be home to Chicago’s newest marina. Navy Pier Marina will be the first marina on Lake Michigan to exclusively offer short term, transient docking facilities with immediate access to The People’s Pier dining, shopping and entertainment.

The marina will be located on the north side of Navy Pier and will offer hourly, daily and weekly, or longer, mooring to vessels up to 130’. It will be constructed with private-funding and is scheduled to be open to boaters for the 2021 boating season.

The marina will be an enormous asset to visiting boaters from all four states that surround Lake Michigan. “Loopers”, visiting boats from other Great Lakes, as well as those transiting from the oceans to the Great Lakes will also now have a place to dock in Chicago for the duration of their stay.

“Navy Pier Marina’s access for boaters who come from nearby states to Chicago will be fantastic and long-awaited,” said Matt Eldean, co-owner of Eldean Shipyard in Holland, Michigan. “My grandfather, uncle, and father started in the industry at Monroe Street Harbor before the Park District began operating there. We have strong ties to and serve many Chicago boaters. Our customers are always asking us where they can find a convenient place to dock for access to restaurants and the City, which has previously been a challenge due to the lack of accessible temporary moorings. This marina will solve that.”

The possibility of accommodating even larger vessels is being studied by the developer. Guest amenities include concierge services, 24-hour access and staffing, advance online reservations, secured after-hours entry, a boater’s lounge, ship store, WiFi, in-slip pump-out facilities, utilities (except fuel), and bike racks with a bike repair station.

The project is being developed for Navy Pier by NPM Venture LLC with design and engineering by world-renowned design and engineering firm, Edgewater Resources.