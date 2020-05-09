Dairy danger! Racine County sheriff’s deputies, others corral loose cow on highway

RACINE COUNTY — Deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office helped out with an “udder”-ly odd situation near the Town of Dover on Saturday.

A FOX6 viewer shared a photo of some folks — including the deputies — helping to corral a cow that had gotten loose on WIS-20 around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The viewer, Cristal Kalimorr said she and her mother, Sue, were driving when they spotted the cow and the deputies — and decided to help out!

Thankfully, everyone was able to keep the cow from getting into any further danger. No word on how the cow got out.