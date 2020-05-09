Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Dairy danger! Racine County sheriff’s deputies, others corral loose cow on highway

Posted 9:15 pm, May 9, 2020, by , Updated at 09:18PM, May 9, 2020

RACINE COUNTY — Deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office helped out with an “udder”-ly odd situation near the Town of Dover on Saturday.

A FOX6 viewer shared a photo of some folks — including the deputies — helping to corral a cow that had gotten loose on WIS-20 around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The viewer, Cristal Kalimorr said she and her mother, Sue, were driving when they spotted the cow and the deputies — and decided to help out!

Thankfully, everyone was able to keep the cow from getting into any further danger. No word on how the cow got out.

Racine County sheriff’s deputies help wrangle a cow that got loose in the Town of Dover. (Courtesy: Cristal Kalimorr)

