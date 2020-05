Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE -- There is a cool house in Milwaukee for movie buffs and dinosaur lovers to check out.

The "Jurassic Park" house is complete with an "East Dock" sign in the yard. Owner Crystal Wiken had a projector from Halloween and Christmas and decided to project dinosaurs onto their window.

Something fun to get people out of the house, they turn the projections on every night from 6 to 9:30 p.m. -- depending on the weather.

The house is on Manchester in Greendale.