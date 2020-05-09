MCSO: Stadium interchange partially closed due to semi rollover
MILWAUKEE — A portion of the stadium interchange was closed Saturday, May 9 due to a roll-over semi-truck incident, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.
The truck rolled over Saturday afternoon before 4 p.m. Authorities announced the closure of the ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound WIS-175.
Officials did not say what caused the semi to roll over, and no other vehicles appeared to be involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
43.033073 -87.970201