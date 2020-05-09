Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

MCSO: Stadium interchange partially closed due to semi rollover

Posted 5:43 pm, May 9, 2020, by , Updated at 05:44PM, May 9, 2020

MCSO: Semi rollover at the stadium interchange

MILWAUKEE — A portion of the stadium interchange was closed Saturday, May 9 due to a roll-over semi-truck incident, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The truck rolled over Saturday afternoon before 4 p.m. Authorities announced the closure of the ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound WIS-175.

Officials did not say what caused the semi to roll over, and no other vehicles appeared to be involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.