MCSO: Stadium interchange partially closed due to semi rollover

MILWAUKEE — A portion of the stadium interchange was closed Saturday, May 9 due to a roll-over semi-truck incident, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The truck rolled over Saturday afternoon before 4 p.m. Authorities announced the closure of the ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound WIS-175.

Officials did not say what caused the semi to roll over, and no other vehicles appeared to be involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

