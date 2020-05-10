Frost advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 8 a.m. Monday
'The bravest little girl:' 7-year-old beats leukemia, rings 'end of treatment bell' in lockdown

May 10, 2020

SOUTH HAMPTON, United Kingdom — A 7-year-old English girl celebrated the end of her leukemia treatments with her family in quarantine on May 4, ringing an “end of treatment bell” in her home — instead of at the hospital — to mark the occasion.

Footage uploaded by father Lewis Coombes shows the family happily banging household items, with cancer survivor, Edith, ringing a bell.

People celebrating virtually with the family are heard clanging and cheering from the computer. Edith was in treatment for 26 months, her father said on Twitter.

Coombes captioned the video: “Ringing the ‘End of Treatment’ bell, with a lockdown twist. Just the best sound, for the bravest little girl. Feeling very proud.”

Congratulations to Edith for beating cancer!

