Wisconsin National Guard to conduct free COVID-19 testing at 2 sites in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett scheduled a Sunday afternoon, May 10 news conference to provide details on public COVID-19 testing by the Wisconsin National Guard starting Monday, May 11.

Testing will be offered on Milwaukee’s north and south sides — at the Midtown parking lot near 57th Street and Capitol Drive, and at UMOS on S. Chase Avenue near Rosedale Avenue.

You do not need to make an appointment, and do not need to be showing symptoms of the coronavirus to be tested.

Testing will take place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week, and officials with the Wisconsin National Guard will be assisting with the testing.

In an update on Saturday, May 9, officials with the Wisconsin National Guard said in a news release a total of 15 specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard were operational across the state — supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

The teams, comprised of more than 500 citizen soldiers and airmen in total, established mobile testing sites at locations ranging from correctional facilities and health clinics, to private businesses, and community-based testing sites.

The release listed the following specimen collection sites with ongoing operations:

Brown County: Operations began at the Resch Center April 30 for focused-community testing for select businesses and their families. The Resch Center site opened for community-based testing May 4. As of May 6, more than 2,000 specimens had been collected at the Resch Center. Another Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection team began supporting a second community-based testing site that opened at Casa ALBA in Green Bay May 6.

The release listed the following previously concluded missions:

Ashland County: One team completed a community-based specimen collection mission at Lake Superior Primary School in Ashland May 7. The team collected approximately 150 specimens.

As of May 8, Wisconsin National Guard teams had collected nearly 12,000 specimens statewide.