Gov. Evers: Standalone, strip mall retail stores, drive-in theaters to reopen with some restrictions

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers on Monday, May 11 announced all standalone or strip-mall based retail stores will offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time while maintaining required social distancing practices.

Additionally, the Emergency Order signed today allows drive-in theaters to operate with some restrictions. All businesses must continue to follow all safety precautions and guidelines as outlined in the Safer at Home order.

“Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety.” “In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin’s business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots,” said Gov. Evers. “Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families, and communities safe and healthy.”