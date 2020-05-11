× Groundbreaking anticipated in September for HARIBO’s ‘1st US factory’ in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission on Monday, May 11 conditionally approved the final site and operational plans for Phase 1 of the HARIBO manufacturing facility — the first in the United States. A news release from village officials Monday said “groundbreaking is anticipated to take place in September 2020 with construction following thereafter.”

The release said the factory will be completed in phases on 136.8 acres of property located at the southwest corner of 120th Avenue (West Frontage Road) and County Highway C (Wilmot Road) in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park.

Phase 1 construction will include a 487,400 square foot production building with warehouse and administrative office spaces, the release said. The facility will have a three-story production area with an attached two-story building that will have offices for administrative work. An 87,866 square foot one-story warehouse building will connect at ground level to the production building by a 475-foot long passageway. Also, small utility buildings will be constructed, along with a gatehouse for truck traffic.

“We’re reaching our 100th anniversary at HARIBO this year, and we’re excited to celebrate that with continued progress on our first U.S. factory,” said Arndt Ruesges, HARIBO chief production officer in the release. “We’re thrilled with reaching each milestone and are proud to partner with the Village of Pleasant Prairie to make that happen. We founded our business on the principle of quality and inspiring moments of joy through our treats, and our new factory will help us continue that tradition and produce gummies for our consumers for generations to come.”

The release noted after Phase 1 is complete, there could be up to 385 full-time employees working in the production facility.

The facility plans to be operational 24 hours for manufacturing and will operate on three shifts, five days a week (Monday-Friday).