× Waukesha County Courthouse will expand hours, increase hearings and in-person services

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Courthouse on Monday, May 11 will expand public access hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The expanded public hours of operation will increase the number of hearings and essential court functions that can be handled daily.

Public access hours to the courthouse was reduced in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The expanded hours will allow staff to increase in-person services by appointment ONLY, as well as referrals following court appearances.

“Life-changing legal matters for thousands of Waukesha County residents have been on hold as we navigated the best way to serve them while protecting them from this public health crisis,” said Judge Jennifer Dorow, Presiding Judge in Waukesha County and Chief Judge of the Third Judicial District. “Unresolved court matters have added significant anxiety to many people’s lives in an already uncertain time. Now that enhanced safety measures have been in place for several weeks, we can safely increase our caseload to help those who still need their matters heard.”

Circuit Court divisional staff will continue to be available by phone from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. The Clerk of Court’s Service Counters will remain closed to the public. All court filings and documents will continue to be processed via U.S. mail, fax, the drop box and the Wisconsin Courts’ eFiling System available online.

Payments can be processed online. Payments by check or money order will be accepted by regular mail or in the drop box. Credit card payments can be made over the phone by calling 262-548-7494.