‘We’re doing what we can:’ Next Milwaukee Brewers ‘Virtual Happy Hour’ scheduled for May 14

MILWAUKEE — Pull up your favorite bar stool and get ready because the next Milwaukee Brewers Virtual Happy Hour is scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m.

According to a press release, the festivities start at 5 p.m. sharp, and the first 1,000 fans joining will have an opportunity to tip back their favorite beverage and connect through a Zoom Webinar. The Virtual Happy Hour will include appearances by broadcaster Brian Anderson, Brewers Pitcher Corey Knebel, Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman and Brewers Manager Craig Counsell.

The gathering will also feature a special appearance from Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens and a chat with Ron Shelton, former Minor League baseball infielder turned film director and screenwriter known for his many films about sports – including Bull Durham – for which he earned an Academy Award nomination.

“We received tremendous feedback from fans after our inaugural Virtual Happy Hour,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “During these challenging times, we’re doing what we can to bring creative opportunities for Brewers fans to engage with our most iconic current and former players, as well as other entertainers.”

Here’s how it’s going to work:

May 14 at 5 p.m., the Brewers will release specific information on how fans can connect to the Virtual Happy Hour. The information will be made available on the Brewers Twitter Handle (@Brewers), the Brewers Instagram account via Stories (@Brewers), the team’s Facebook Page (Brewers.com/Facebook) and via press release. The capacity for the call is 1,000, and it will be first come, first served. Fans can pour a cold Miller Lite or Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy and enjoy some great baseball conversation and entertainment. Participants will have an opportunity during the Happy Hour to submit questions or topics to be discussed by all of the panelists.