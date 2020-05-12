Frost advisory for much of southeast Wisconsin from 12 a.m. – 8 a.m. Tuesday
3 ingredients: Check out this recipe for quick, easy peanut butter cookies

Super Easy Peanut Butter Cookies (Courtesy: The Cooking Mom)

MILWAUKEE — It’s a quick and easy recipe with just three ingredients. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe.

Super Easy Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup peanut butter
1 cup sugar
1 eggDirections:
Beat all the ingredients together. Drop onto baking sheets. Press down a bit with a fork. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 10-15 minutes. Cool about 10 minutes before eating.

