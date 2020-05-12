LIVE: Wisconsin National Guard, Department of Health Services offer update efforts to combat COVID-19
Dubai turns world’s tallest building into light-up, coronavirus charity donation box

DUBAI -- The 2,716 feet tall Burj Khalifa in Dubai is lit up to provide meals to coronavirus-hit communities across the United Arab Emirates.

Each of the tower's 1.2 million lights was sold for a donation of 10 dirhams -- or $2.72 -- enough to buy one meal. As donations came in, the tower's lights began to fill up.

The fundraising drive raised more than 1.2 million meals so far. Dubai's economy has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic; the region relies heavily on tourism and transportation. Many have lost their jobs or have had their incomes reduced.

The fundraising drive is part of a campaign launched by MBRGI, patronized by Dubai's ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum.

The goal is to fund 10 million meals for low-income families during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

