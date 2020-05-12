× Petfest cancels 2020 festival date: ‘We feel it is the most responsible option’

MILWAUKEE — Fromm Petfest, in partnership with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., announced on Tuesday, May 12 the cancellation of its annual one-day event, originally scheduled for Sept. 26 at Maier Festival Park.

Jim Glassford, Fromm Family Foods marketing director, issued this statement on the change:

“After many weeks of careful thought and consideration we have decided to cancel the 2020 Petfest date. This was not an easy decision; however, with health and safety the utmost priority, we feel it is the most responsible option for our staff, volunteers, partners and festival attendees.”

Fromm Petfest plans to return on September 25, 2021. Visit petfestmke.com for updates on future Petfest details as they are announced.