Safety plans for dining room reopening at Burger King, Popeyes revealed

TORONTO — The parent company of Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Horton’s restaurants has revealed its reopening safety plan to protect staff and customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurant Brands International said tables and chairs in the restaurants’ dining areas will be sanitized after each use upon reopening. Additionally, tables will be labeled if they are available to sit at, or not.

The company also said restaurants will continue practicing safe distance between customers — whether it is mandated or not. Self-serve drink fountains will be shut off and condiments will be kept behind the counter.

Like other chains, cashiers will be protected with acrylic shields and staff will be required to wear masks and gloves.

The company said it took notes from colleagues in Asia on how to safely reopen dining rooms.