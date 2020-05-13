× Arts education for children: Black Box Fund and Arts @ Large launch ‘My Art Bag’ project

MILWAUKEE — Non-profit arts organizations Black Box Fund and Arts @ Large are working together to launch the “My Art Bag” project. This, in an effort to bolster spirits and provide positive, creative educational support for some of Milwaukee’s most at-risk children amid the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” order.

“During these uncertain times, we feel strongly that support for the arts — especially arts education for children — is critical to helping them deal with the unprecedented challenges they face daily,” said Black Box Fund President Deborah Kern.

That’s why Black Box Fund and Arts @ Large will distribute 6,000 free “My Art Bag” kits to children in underserved areas of Milwaukee.

According to a press release, a series of six different bags (1,000 each) containing a variety of high-quality art supplies, along with an age-appropriate book and art curriculum specifically tied to the book, have been developed and will be distributed over the next several weeks.

The contents of the first “My Art Bag,” is geared toward elementary-age children and will include either the charming book “Lulu and Rocky in Milwaukee” or “ABCs of Milwaukee.”

Public distribution of the first 1,000 My Art Bags will start at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13 at Pete’s Fruit Markets on Milwaukee’s North and South sides, the Riverwest Food Pantries at Gaenslen School and St. Casmir and also via the Metcalf Neighborhood Association.

Future My Art Bags will feature books geared towards the middle-schoolers, including a HarleyDavidson history book as well as books featuring local sports heroes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Christian Yelich. Upcoming distributions will include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee meal distribution sites.