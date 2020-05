MILWAUKEE — Michael Mattioli is now charged in connection with the beating of a man inside a home near 45th Street and W. Cleveland Avenue on Sunday, April 19. Mattioli faces one charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Mattioli, 32, is a 13-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department and has been placed on full suspension, according to police.

25-year-old Joel Acevedo died from his injuries at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, April 25.