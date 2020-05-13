State lawmakers, officials offer reaction to blocking of ‘Safer at Home’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Gov. Tony Evers' administration overstepped its authority when it extended the "Safer at Home" order to May 26. The court's 4-3 ruling ended the order's extension on May 13.

Wisconsin Republicans, worried about the economic fallout from the order's extension had asked the supreme court to block the order, arguing that Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm exceeded her authority.

The Evers administration argued that state law gave Palm and the executive branch broad authority to quickly enact emergency measures to control diseases.

According to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, a majority of Wisconsin voters supported "Safer at Home."

Ben Wickler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin said the supreme court ruling puts politics before science:

"The Patrician decision by our supreme court to side with Patrician Republicans in our state legislature and try to override science is frankly a failure of law. It's also an economic failure and it's a catastrophe for our state "The moment we stopped listening to what doctors and researchers tell us about this coronavirus is the moment when we become more at risk."

But Assembly Republican Joe Sanfelippo, speaking before the court's ruling, said the governor's one-size-fits-all plan was not logical. He believes science falls in favor of the Republicans' position:

"We now have 60 days worth of data that tells us exactly who the vulnerable populations are and where the high risk areas are, and all of our decisions should be made based on the data that we have collected."

State lawmakers and other officials are offering their reaction to the Wisconsin Supreme Court's blocking of Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order. They are listed below.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason

“Today the Wisconsin Supreme Court and their Republican allies in the legislature have put politics before the health and lives of Wisconsin residents. This decision seems rooted more in partisan politics than findings of law. It certainly ignores science and what thousands of medical professionals have been saying about the necessary steps we all need to take to combat the spread of coronavirus, flatten the curve, and save the lives of our residents. This reckless decision will almost certainly mean that the pandemic lasts longer and the health consequences will be even more severe, particularly in places like Racine which is seeing a spike in cases and savage disparities among communities of color. I urge City residents to continue to take the necessary steps to protect yourself, your families, and the community.”

Tavern League of Wisconsin

"In a 4-3 ruling the State Supreme Court found the Emergency Orders issued by Secretary Palm as unlawful, invalid and unenforceable. The result of this decision is business can open immediately. Please follow the WEDC guidlines you can find on the TLW website. We will get you a more detailed summary of the decusion, however, according to the open you (taverns) can OPEN IMMEDIATELY!"

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) President & CEO Kurt Bauer

“We commend the state Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law and understanding that coequal branches of government must work together, especially in times of crisis. Today’s decision is a win for the state’s economy, countless businesses and hundreds of thousands of unemployed Wisconsinites who are ready to get back to work. WMC looks forward to working collaboratively with the legislature and Gov. Evers to ensure the state begins its economic recovery in a safe and sustainable way so we can protect both lives and livelihoods.”

Chris Ott, executive director of the ACLU of Wisconsin

“Public health experts have been clear that prematurely lifting social distancing measures will have serious and deadly consequences, especially for vulnerable communities. Today the Wisconsin Supreme Court chose to ignore those warnings, jeopardizing the health of all Wisconsinites and further endangering people of color and members of other vulnerable communities who already faced the greatest risk from this virus. "COVID-19 has laid bare the pervasive racial injustice that permeates every aspect of our society, deepening existing racial disparities and infecting communities of color at terribly disproportionate rates. Given this reality, it was incredibly disheartening to hear remarks made in the courtroom that demeaned and discounted the experiences of those most affected by the pandemic. The assertion that the scores of outbreaks occurring in meatpacking facilities were somehow acceptable because they don’t impact ‘regular folks,’ or the absurd equating of the safer-at-home order with Japanese-American internment, were painful to hear. "Emergency orders can be necessary during crises like a pandemic, as long as they are grounded in science and consistent with the need to protect the health, safety, and civil liberties of us all. Specifically, Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order has been instrumental in allowing Wisconsinites to stay home from work and protect themselves from infection. While some will still have the option to work from home and do what’s necessary to stay safe, a significant portion of people across the state, particularly people of color and those with low incomes, have now had that protection removed, even as COVID-19 continues to spread. "Despite today’s ruling, we urge employers not to force people back to work before it is safe to do so or before childcare is available. We also encourage state leaders in the legislative and executive branches to make a serious effort to work together and continue to follow the advice of medical experts and make decisions that prioritize the health of Wisconsin residents and protect those who are most in danger."

Senator Duey Stroebel (R-Cedarburg)

“By ruling in favor of the State Legislature the Supreme Court has made clear that Governor Evers’s Secretary-designee has unlawfully exceeded her authority. With this decision in hand it is time to immediately reopen our state. “Regardless of state regulations, I have watched my neighbors and constituents exercise reasonable care and caution as they have gone about their lives. I believe we can fully reopen our state by relying upon the judgement and discretion of our citizens to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 while resuming our day-to-day lives. If it is necessary to set state-wide policies through the administrative rule process, I look forward to being a voice for targeted policies to protect our vulnerable population rather than the broad policies advanced by Governor Evers that have had disastrous consequences for so many Wisconsinites.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

“Wisconsinites’ actions have saved many lives, and we’ve made meaningful progress in the fight against the coronavirus. At the legislature’s urging, however, the plan that’s been working has largely been struck down. “For decades, Wisconsin law has given the State’s chief health official the authority to ‘close schools and forbid public gatherings in schools, churches, and other places to control outbreaks and epidemics’; to ‘issue orders … for the control and suppression of communicable diseases’; and to ‘authorize and implement all emergency measures necessary to control communicable diseases.’ Wis. Stat. § 252.02(3), (4), (6). These broad grants of authority show that prior generations of lawmakers recognized that addressing a public health crisis like the one we face now can require urgent and extraordinary actions. But today’s decision means that this authority is subject to a legislative committee’s veto and that there will be a delay of more than 10 days before decisions made pursuant to this authority can go into effect. “Over a week ago, I called on the legislature to act immediately. Unfortunately, it failed to do so, and Republicans in the legislature still have offered no plan to address the coronavirus. They can’t keep waiting to do so. In the middle of the fight against this virus, we need reasonable rules in place that protect Wisconsinites’ health. In the meantime, I ask all Wisconsinites to continue helping to fight the coronavirus by socially distancing and following other recommendations from public health experts.”

Senator Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac)

“Even during times of crisis, we must follow the law. We all want to protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites, but we must continue to respect the rule of law and our constituent’s constitutional rights. “I am looking forward to quickly implementing the bipartisan plan for reopening our state and getting Wisconsin safely back to work. In the meantime, nothing beats good old fashioned common sense and personal responsibility. If you don’t feel safe or are sick, stay home. Cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands, and continue to socially distance. Testing is available, so if you have symptoms, contact your local health department and get tested.”

Senate Democratic Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason)

“In times of confusion and fear, the people of Wisconsin need clear and consistent leadership. The court's decision today only adds to that uncertainty. The Executive Branch is the appropriate place for authority during a pandemic, when decisions about health and the economic well-being of the state are paramount. At a time when leadership is needed most, Wisconsin families are left with political games. Please don’t be coaxed into a false sense of security by the Supreme Court’s misguided action. Wisconsinites are resilient and when we work together to stay safer-at-home we can slow the spread and protect our most vulnerable loved ones.”

Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee)

“The immediate result of the court’s ruling will be to slow down Wisconsin’s ability to respond at a time when every moment counts. We’ve seen how the Trump administration’s slow action at the start of this crisis has caused the United States to lead the world in the number of COVID-19 cases. Wisconsin got ahead of the curve because we followed the science and moved quickly. That strategic advantage in this pandemic has now been plucked away. This is a sad day for our state, and the repercussions of this misguided decision will be felt by thousands of our neighbors in the months to come, some of whom will not live to share their story. “As a member of the legislature, I reject the GOP leadership’s claim to represent our entire body. “Unfortunately, the Republican justices had made up their minds before having heard the legal arguments in this case. To the chimes of national ridicule, Justice Bradley compared Safer at Home to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, and the Chief Justice indicated that meat-packing workers, many of whom are immigrants, were not the ‘regular folks of Brown County.’ “I am stunned by the blatant partisanship and reckless disregard for human life displayed today by some politicians on our Wisconsin Supreme Court in their decision to invalidate Governor Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ order. Our neighbors’ lives should matter more than being seen as political pawns in an ideological game of chess.”

Robert Kraig, Citizen Action of Wisconsin

"The reckless ruling threatens Wisconsin’s pandemic response by removing our most effective containment tool in the middle of the crisis and further dividing the state in a way that is likely to reduce compliance with social distance guidelines,. This is a nakedly political decision by a majority that has no regard for the plain wording of the law or the unprecedented public health threat we are facing. This decision shows a reckless disregard for the law. As in the lame duck ruling last year, no fair minded person thinks this court majority would have taken this action if the social distancing order came from a Republican governor.“