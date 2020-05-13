Video shows Red Lobster customer fighting employees over wait time on Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- An irate customer got into a physical altercation with employees at a Red Lobster in York, Pennsylvania, while demanding a refund after a long wait time for food on Mother’s Day, May 10, reports said.

The woman, who identifies herself in the video as Kathy Hill, entered the restaurant to demand her money back and was pushed out of the building by employees, reports said. The location was operating as takeout-only, and customers were not permitted inside, the York Daily Record reported.

In the video, another patron outside the building can be heard commenting on the wait time, saying they waited “three hours.”

Video filmed by local resident Julio Santiago shows Hill swinging and cursing at employees as she demands a refund and they shove her out of the restaurant. A brawl ensues, and one employee is seen holding Hill by her hair. Others try to deescalate the situation.

“I was assaulted and I have a whole crowd to see it,” says Hill after she is released, to which many others respond, “You hit her first.”

Reports said the police responded and spoke with those involved, but no arrests were made.

Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup issued a statement on May 12 apologizing to customers for crowds, lengthy wait times and unfulfilled orders on Mother’s Day -- promising to review procedures and social distancing measures.

“We received significantly more online orders than we have ever gotten in a single day, and despite preparing for a spike in demand on Mother’s Day, some of our restaurants were unable to keep up with the volume,” wrote Lopdrup.

Lopdrup did not address the incident in York specifically.