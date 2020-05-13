Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

What are the steps to a successful self-tan? Tips, tricks on how to use them at home

Posted 10:23 am, May 13, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Does all the extra time indoors have you looking a little washed out? Danielle Headley joins FOX6 WakeUp with some of the best self-tanners you can try at home and tips on how to use them.

Self-Tanner:

1. What are the steps to a successful self-tan? Cleanse, exfoliate (make sure no added oils/lotion remaining), apply, wait, rinse if needed or allow to fully dry.

2. How is self-tanner best applied? A mitt, with gloves or a sponge/blender; streaks come from not enough product/uneven application, not too much.

***Note: The level of DHA (aka dihydroxyacetone, aka the chemical that reacts with your skin to create a fake tan) is responsible for how dark you'll get, not the amount you put on - to get the most even tan possible, use a mitt to fully saturate your skin in large, upward strokes.

3. What are the best self-tanners? *just say no to orange!* In my opinion; Budget Buy-Jergens Natural Glow or Sol Mousse ($8), All Around/Easy Use Trusted Line-St. Tropez products (mousse, lotion, face spritz, etc - $25-45), Face-Dr. Dennis Gross alpha beta glow pad ($35-45), Mitt/Tanner Duo-tarte brilliance plus ($40), All Natural - Beauty by Earth ($30-35)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.