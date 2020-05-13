× With ‘Safer at Home’ struck down, Dane County issues its own similar order

The state Supreme Court ruling striking down the “Safer at Home” extension statewide won’t end the restrictions in Dane County.

Soon after the decision was handed down, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a statement declaring health officials would use their own authority to issue an order that implements portions of the now-defunct Safer at Home order, WMTV reported.

The agency said the new order goes into effect immediately.

The WI Supreme Court voted to invalidate the Safer at Home order issued by @DHSWI, effective immediately. We are using our local authority to issue a City of Madison/Dane Co. order that incorporates elements of the statewide order, effective immediately: https://t.co/JIFFLFL5uK — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) May 13, 2020

BREAKING: "Safer at Home" guidelines will remain in effect in #Madison & #DaneCounty. Public Health Madison & Dane County @PublicHealthMDC has issued a local public health order to keep it in place until May 26th. #COVID19 — Mayor of Madison (@MayorOfMadison) May 13, 2020

“By continuing to follow Safer at Home and practicing physical distancing, we can all work together to achieve these criteria and begin the phased reopening of Dane County as soon as possible,” County officials said in a statement, according to WMTV.

The new order will utilize all regulations enacted by the “Safer at Home” extension, except for those pertaining to weddings, funeral and religious entities.

The state’s order had allowed those events, provided there were fewer than 10 people there and everyone maintained social distancing. Health officials indicated the Dane County order moves those events to match the general order closing nonessential businesses.

Health officials noted the county has done well insofar as meeting the goals established by the state’s Badger Bounce Back program, which was designed to ease the state back into business.