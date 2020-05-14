Gov. Evers after ‘Safer at Home’ is struck down: ‘We need everyone to continue doing their part’

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers delivered on Thursday, May 14 the Democratic Radio Address on the Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruling that struck down Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order, effective immediately.

The audio of the address is posted below.

Full text of Gov. Evers’ radio address

Hi, folks. Governor Tony Evers here.

As you may have heard, the State Supreme Court struck down Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order, effective immediately.

Until now, Wisconsin was in a pretty good place in our battle against COVID-19.

We had reached almost all our gating criteria, we had opened up small businesses across the state, putting folks back to work, and that was because of the good work of Wisconsinites across our state who banded together, stayed home, and stayed safe.

Now just because the Supreme Court says it’s okay to open, doesn’t mean the science does. Folks, deadly viruses don’t go away on their own and they don’t go away because the Supreme Court says so.

We cannot let this ruling undo all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made over these past few months.

We need everyone to continue doing their part to keep our families, our neighbors, our healthcare providers, as well as our communities safe by continuing to stay safer at home, practice social distancing, and limit travel.

I am disappointed in the Court’s decision, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of the people of our state.

I hope you will join us in continuing to stay safe and stay home.