Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Kenosha County withdraws local ‘Safer at Home’ order

Posted 10:29 pm, May 14, 2020, by

KENOSHA — Kenosha County officials rushed to pass a local extension of “Safer at Home” late Wednesday night following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling which blocked the statewide order.

Thursday night, May 14 — the county withdrew that order.

In a release, Kenosha County said it received “differing and updated legal guidance” about its order and called the SCOWIS ruling confusing.

That means restrictions are gone in Kenosha County and businesses can reopen without punishment. However, leaders are still urging the public to follow the guidelines in the former “Safer at Home” order.

The Kenosha County Health Officer said Kenosha is “far from being out of the woods with COVID-19.”

CLICK HERE to view the county’s official statement.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.