Kenosha County withdraws local ‘Safer at Home’ order

KENOSHA — Kenosha County officials rushed to pass a local extension of “Safer at Home” late Wednesday night following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling which blocked the statewide order.

Thursday night, May 14 — the county withdrew that order.

In a release, Kenosha County said it received “differing and updated legal guidance” about its order and called the SCOWIS ruling confusing.

That means restrictions are gone in Kenosha County and businesses can reopen without punishment. However, leaders are still urging the public to follow the guidelines in the former “Safer at Home” order.

The Kenosha County Health Officer said Kenosha is “far from being out of the woods with COVID-19.”

