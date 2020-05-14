× Milwaukee County municipalities release own ‘Safer at Home’ order

MILWAUKEE — The 18 municipalities in suburban Milwaukee County and their 10 public health officials came together to sign a local order that provides guidelines on how local businesses can move forward in the coming days. The order lasts through May 21. This, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus stay-at-home order Wednesday, May 13, ruling that his administration overstepped its authority when it extended it for another month without consulting legislators.

Below are some highlights from the COVID-19 public health plan for suburban Milwaukee County:

Retail Establishments: Retail establishments, including indoor shopping malls, may remain open. Such establishments shall:

Limiting the number of individuals in a location to either 25% of the total occupancy limits established by the local municipality or four (4) individuals per 1,000 square feet of customer floor space;

Abide by Physical Distancing and Protective Measure Requirements; and

Abide by Safe Business Practices.

Restaurants: Restaurants may remain open only if they remain in compliance with the following:

Restaurants may remain open for food take-out or delivery service only ;

; Alcohol sales shall comply with Section 2(g) below;

Customers may enter the above establishments only for the purpose of ordering, pick-up, and paying for food or beverages or both;

No seating may be provided;

Food and drink may not be consumed on premises, either indoors or outdoors;

Establishments shall meet Physical Distancing and Protective Measure Requirements among all individuals on the premises to the extent possible;

Restaurants shall cease any self-service operations of salad bars, beverage stations, and buffets; and

Customers are prohibited from self-dispensing any unpackaged food or beverage.

Bars: This includes breweries, brewpubs, wineries, distilleries, and alcohol beverage retailers. Such establishments may remain open only if they remain in compliance with the following:

Carryout sales of alcohol beverages and food are allowed if permitted by state law and municipal ordinance;

Delivery of alcohol beverages to retail customers is prohibited;

Wineries holding direct wine shippers’ permits may make deliveries of wine in accordance with their permit;

Breweries, wineries, and distilleries may continue manufacturing functions with Physical Distancing and Protective Measure Requirements in place;

Customers may enter the above establishments only for the purpose of ordering, pick up, and paying for food or beverage or both;

No seating may be provided;

Food and drink may not be consumed on premises, either indoors or outdoors; and

Establishments shall meet Physical Distancing and Protective Measure Requirements among all individuals on the premises to the extent possible.

Salons and Spas: Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, day spas, electrolysis providers, waxing salons, eyebrow-care establishments, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities may open with Physical Distancing and Protective Measure Requirements and the following precautions in place:

All workstations shall be at least six (6) feet apart;

Only one client per individual providing services to clients is allowed in the business or facility at a time. No individuals should congregate in a common waiting area before or after their appointment;

Staff shall wear a mask or cloth face covering while in the business or facility. Clients shall wear a mask or cloth face covering to the extent feasible while in the business or facility;

Staff and clients shall be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering the business or facility.

Chairs and workstations shall be sanitized after each client per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventionii; and

All appointments shall be scheduled by phone or online. No walk-in clients are allowed.

