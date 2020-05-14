Tonight 7 p.m.: Chance the Rapper performs in livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police: 2 dead following separate shootings in Milwaukee

Posted 6:22 am, May 14, 2020, by , Updated at 06:25AM, May 14, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened early Thursday morning, May 14. Two people died as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near 49th and Luscher around 2:45 a.m.

Shooting near 49th and Luscher in Milwaukee

Shooting near 49th and Luscher in Milwaukee

The second shooting happened near 20th and Grant around 4:10 a.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Officers confirms they have been notified of a death at both locations.

No additional details have been released — including the identity of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.