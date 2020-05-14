Police: 2 dead following separate shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened early Thursday morning, May 14. Two people died as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near 49th and Luscher around 2:45 a.m.

The second shooting happened near 20th and Grant around 4:10 a.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Officers confirms they have been notified of a death at both locations.

No additional details have been released — including the identity of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the incidents.