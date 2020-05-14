‘We don’t have regrets:’ Evers administration begins process of taking 2nd shot at ‘Safer at Home’

MILWAUKEE — At Bougey’s Bar and Grill in Waukesha County, tables were being used again Thursday. Right down the road in Milwaukee County, those tables would still be empty.

The Evers administration is taking a second shot at “Safer at Home” Thursday night after the Wisconsin Supreme Court declared the order’s extension unlawful, invalid and unenforceable on Wednesday.

The court’s majority said the order did not go through the state’s rule-making progress which requires legislative oversight.

“Yesterday’s decision does nothing to change the science of this virus,” said Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary-designee.

Now, the Evers administrations has put out a document — the first part in the emergency rule-making progress. In 14 days, it could lead to a new rule but the legislature has oversight and can can it.

“We think there will be flareups in the future, and those can be handled by local health officials, is the way we discussed it,” State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) said.

The proposed rule will likely try to put limits on the number of people in a confined space and include a phased approach to reopening.

“I know the governor doesn’t get out much, but if you’re at a Costco or at a Home Depot or any other retail place that has been deemed essential, on the weekends, there’s hundreds of people there,” said Fitzgerald.

Wisconsin Republicans say it is time to get the state’s economy rolling again. Gov. Tony Evers says his plan worked.

“We don’t have regrets for what we did,” Evers said. “In a few weeks span, we changed the faith of public health, we have massive testing.”

On Twitter, State Sen. Tom Tiffany said Palm should resign immediately. Gov. Evers said that comment is “insane.” President Donald Trump tweeted that Wisconsin was given another win, while Gov. Evers says Wisconsin’s plan was based on the president’s phases of reopening.