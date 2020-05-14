× ‘We must stay the course:’ Kenosha County to continue ‘Safer at Home’ order until May 26

KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha County health officials have issued a local order continuing the ‘Safer at Home” regulations within the county until May 26. This, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus stay-at-home order Wednesday, May 13.

“We must stay the course and remain calm until Kenosha County is safe to open for all residents,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “The consequences of relaxing Safer-At-Home before the data and science suggests, would be devastating to our community.”

Freiheit noted that Kenosha County remains behind other counties and the state when it comes to high infection growth rate and positive test rate. She said relaxing the social distancing restrictions now would almost certainly result in a spike in cases locally.