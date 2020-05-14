WIAA scholar-athlete excelled on the court and field for Kewaskum High School

LIVE: Chance the Rapper performs in livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic
KEWASKUM -- Kewaskum High School senior Isaiah Cochran was All-Conference honorable mention in tennis his junior year.

He's a WIAA scholar-athlete and a four-year member of Fuel Up to Play 60. Along with tennis, he's been a star on the Kewaskum soccer team, getting second-team All-Conference honors his junior and senior seasons.

Cochran has many interests and talents outside of sports. He's a four-year member of the Kewaskum Big Band, the only high schooler in the band of mostly elderly members. He also volunteers for the West Bend Children's Theatre building sets while holding three jobs to save for college. He carries a 3.85 GPA and has been in the National Honor Society for two years.

He will attend Wheaton College as a business major.

