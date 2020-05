Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY -- Cudahy High School senior Arian Hahn was a track standout and so much more.

A member of the National Honor Society at the school and the student council. Earlier this year she had a part in the musical, "Grease." Hahn is also a state-qualifying member of the poms team.

When it comes to track, she qualified for state in just her second year in the sport as a high jumper. Coaching her is described as "a joy."