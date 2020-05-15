All-State Slinger senior set RBI record on softball diamond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLINGER -- Slinger High School senior Sylvia Flairty is a four-year letter winner in softball.

She was named second-team All-conference as a freshman and all-conference as a sophomore and junior. She was named second-team All-State as a sophomore and junior, too. What could she have done as a senior?

Flairty collected a school-record 41 runs batted in her junior season. She was a Gatorade Player of the Year candidate this season.

She is on her way to UW-Madison as a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.