‘Feels good:’ Vietnam War veterans donate hundreds of sandwiches for VA workers

MILWAUKEE -- A special meal for frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic arrived at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center courtesy of a group of area Vietnam War veterans on Thursday.

The veterans delivered 600 Cousins submarine sandwiches to health care workers, paid for by one of the members of the local veterans chapter.

"It always feels good to do something, especially for the veterans and a lot of the people that work in the building are veterans, too," said Patrick Moore with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 324. "With the staff and everything, it's unbelievable the stuff that they're doing right now."

An even bigger donation is expected for day-shift workers on Tuesday, May 19 -- close to 2,300 subs.