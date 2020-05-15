× ‘Taking additional safety precautions:’ Goodwill reopening most stores, donation centers in Wisconsin

GREENDALE — Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc., announced Friday, May 15 it has reopened most of its store and donation centers in Wisconsin.

According to a press release, Goodwill Store & Donation Centers will be providing services for its customers and donors Sunday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are taking additional safety precautions because the safety of our employees, their families, the people we serve, our customers, and community, are always our top priority,” said Jackie Hallberg, president and Chief Executive Officer of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc. “As we work to safely reopen our retail store and donation center locations, we look forward to continuing to do what we do best – serving our customers and providing training, employment and supportive services for our community.”

Goodwill Store & Donation Centers located in Illinois are still temporarily closed due to the state’s stay-at-home order requiring non-essential businesses to remain closed.

Goodwill’s announcement comes a few days after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the statewide stay-at-home order. Municipalities have released their own stay-at-home orders, with varying restrictions for local businesses.

Based on current stay-at-home orders, Goodwill has established additional safety precautions to protect all customers and employees in accordance with local municipality ordinances each store is located in.

The number of shoppers allowed in the store may be limited based on each municipality’s ordinances.

All customers and employees will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the store. Goodwill is not able to provide face masks for customers.

Social distancing guidelines will apply. Markings are located on the ground throughout the store to remind customers of the recommended six-feet distance, and every other cash register and fitting room will be used to help enforce this distancing.

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been placed at registers.

For the safety of donors and employees, a no-contact donation process will be provided for donors when they drive up to the drop-off location. Goodwill is requesting that donations are made only in bags and boxes, with no loose donation items. All donations will be stored for at least 72 hours before they are handled by employees and made available for sale to the public.

For more information on the safety precautions Goodwill has taken for its retail and donation locations, please visit www.amazinggoodwill.com.